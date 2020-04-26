To the editor — Someone once said, “A course in logic is as essential as a good bath.” In logic there is a premise. If the premise is “true,” meaning that it happened, then you can draw some conclusions from it. The opposite is true; if one draws a conclusion, then there should be something to back it up.
The New York Times published an article titled “WHO warned Trump about coronavirus early and often.”
The article said “On Jan. 22, two days after Chinese officials first publicized the serious threat posed by the new virus ravaging the city of Wuhan, the chief of the World Health Organization held the first of what would be months of almost daily media briefings, sounding the alarm, telling the world to take the outbreak seriously.”
The article stated “and the threat to the rest of the world on Jan. 23 was not yet clear ... .”
The WHO must have determined that there was a threat and began to communicate the same through daily briefings sometime after Jan. 23.
On Jan. 29, the U.S. announced it would shut down all flights to and from China. That action implied that the U.S. took the threat seriously on Jan. 29.
PATRICK RAY
Yakima