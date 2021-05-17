To the editor — Flag football; I am so proud that this league is organized for our youth. It seems our families have weakened our physical toning for strength and endurance, because of this virus our children were limited indoors. Flag football is encouraging the joy of being outdoors, playing with their friends, making new friends, learning skills and teamwork. I'm so amazed at the turnout of support from tons of families, and the dedication of the moms and dads, the patience of the coaches. It is truly a pleasure to see our youth continually challenging themselves, I wish I could go to more games of all kind. Mask up, people, stay healthy, get a shot (it won't hurt long). Keep supporting sports and thank you, referees, umpires and organizers and sponsors.
JENNIE HONANIE
Wapato