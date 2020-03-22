To the editor — I was surprised yet delighted to be among those who received takeout food delivered by caring and thoughtful friends last night; safety protocols and social distancing observed.
Many of our favorite restaurants and gathering spots have been shuttered and are now seeking ways to keep a revenue stream flowing while this terrible virus nearly cripples our Valley. May I suggest contacting your once patronized establishments to learn what they may now be offering and support their effort? Tell others and think of relatives, shut-ins and those less able to fend for themselves during these trying times.
Remember, “It takes a village.”
TERRY NEAL
Yakima