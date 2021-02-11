To the editor — The latest stimulus program promoted by Democrats will give $1,400 to many Americans, depending on their income level. Payments will be made to people retired and living comfortably on pensions and/or Social Security. These retired people should not get a stimulus payment. The stimulus payments should go only to people under retirement age who were working before the pandemic struck. They need the money; retired people don't. Not paying retired people would allow those still working and in need to receive more money or reduce the cost to the country.
The IRS could easily review 2019 income tax returns to eliminate people with only retirement-type income. Any recipient of a stimulus check who was financially secure before the pandemic should give the money to a charitable organization or patronize a small local business that is struggling to stay open. Contact our leaders and spread this message if you agree.
ALAN JONES
Yakima