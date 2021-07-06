Filibuster is slowing global warming solutions
To the editor — Thanks for sharing the editorial from the Palm Beach Post. It clearly explained why the filibuster is killing democracy by preventing useful and much-needed legislation from passing.
I received a newsletter from Washington’s 14th District legislator, Chris Corry, opining about how useless and unfair proposed global warming legislative solutions are. Perhaps Rep. Corry has forgotten all the biology, physics and math he was taught in school. Respected scientists worldwide agree that we’re already in serious trouble and the effects will get worse. We are now experiencing deaths, dry water wells, compromised irrigation systems and horrible fires. Our food supply may be compromised.
We must apply every possible solution to global warming without delay.
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima