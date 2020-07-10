To the editor — What has happened to my beloved town and nation as a whole? Don't succumb to the divisive people; we've done that far too long.
Our traditional values, love for our country, those who fought to keep our freedoms, and love for one another are being destroyed by some of the very people we trusted for decades: the news media, college professors and politicians. We put our heads in the sand and told ourselves that status quo is fine and didn't challenge what our teachers were mandated to teach our children in the younger years, then in college the liberal viewpoints are taught to the students who then have a skewed outlook bent towards socialism.
Last but not least by any means, we have left our God, our creator in whom we trust, out of the picture entirely. Now we are reaping what we have sowed. I challenge everyone to put on the armor of God and fight for our children, grandchildren and future generations. Otherwise, we are looking at the loss of our freedoms and life as we have known it. Have we forgotten our Pledge of Allegiance?
KATHLEEN ZEIGLER
Selah