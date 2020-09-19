To the editor — Jay, I get it. Climate change is real. So, if it is real, we will need proper forest management to reduce the never-ending fires you are preaching about. Reducing the fire's fuel reduces the fire's intensity, reduces overall heat outputs, reduces the amount of pollutants released into the air, etc. endlessly onward.
In our future, in a warmer world, we should not look for ways to throw our hands up into the air and say it’s not my fault, it’s the sun's. We can’t afford to have our forests mismanaged by rotting and diseased trees, downed trees, and trees that need clearing to allow for wild vegetation to get sunlight in order to grow, clearing pathways for potential fire crews to easily battle future fires and keeping our forests green and vibrant. Just because something is “unstoppable because of climate change” does not mean it is unmanageable.
GARTH McKINNEY
Yakima