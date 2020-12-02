To the editor -- The Nov. 17 paper detailed Gov. Inslee's latest attempts to control the spiking coronavirus, as well as local leaders' opposition. We're all suffering from this pandemic, and the numbers from around the nation tell a frightening story as we head indoors for the holidays and winter.
I support attempts by county officials to try to work out common-sense deals with the governor. I also implore everyone to avoid wasting energy hating Gov. Inslee, who is doing what almost every other governor is hating having to do right now, and to instead channel that energy toward getting Mitch McConnell to bring to the floor additional coronavirus relief for the devastation wrought by this virus on the populace.
Many credible people maintain that the current administration bungled the federal response to the virus, and our nation's infection statistics back this up. This cold-weather spike has been predicted for months, yet the Senate under McConnell can't seem to get it together. Pelosi and the Democrats have walked back their initial proposed funding, but McConnell wants to consider only a fraction of that. Please let your representatives know what you're going through and demand they get together and hash out a meaningful bipartisan relief bill ASAP.
Policymakers and economists say that if more stimulus had been provided after the 2008 debacle, the recovery would have been faster. Right now, there's no excuse for Congress to let Americans continue to twist in the wind, with the only option seeming to be for business owners to break the rules to avoid complete economic meltdown.
As health care workers nationwide beg us to take this virus seriously, don't forget our other local 2020 disaster -- we now have only one hospital left in town.
JOY McKINNEY
Selah