To the editor — I would like to comment on Pink Robbins' Aug. 29 letter (Rich people create jobs) and John Harris' Sept. 10 letter (Biden voters will get change). I won’t call people ignorant like John.
To Robbins: You talk about Amazon and its 500,000 employees. How well are they paid? What are their benefits? I understand the founder went through a divorce even, lost some his worth and is still worth close to $100 billion. Do you think maybe he could pay his employees better?
To Harris: I hope you are right that Joe Biden will tax and spend; that is what this great country needs, not another 100 or so billionaires. The stock market is no gauge of how working America is doing. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I’m a 91-year-old independent liberal.
I’ve read letters saying we lost the good jobs at the mill to save a little owl. Really, do you think maybe cutting 97% of the old growth and loading logs on ships in every port in the Northwest for years for years might have had something to do with it? We lost more than the mill. When I got out of high school in Selah in 1948 every wholesale food outlet in Yakima was union and paid a living wage. I went to work at one of them. The ironic part, after my time in the Army and serving a machinist apprenticeship, much of my good wages and benefits came from the same federal tax dollars that went to develop Central Washington.
There’s probably not a gearbox in a dam from Chief Joseph on in any of the dams that I didn’t either bore, cut key ways, or heat-treat parts. There are not many jobs in Central Washington that’s not the result of federal spending.
Like I said in an earlier letter, the hallmark of conservatives is denial.
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah