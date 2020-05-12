To the editor — From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, health officials, scientists and doctors around the world have been consistent on how to manage this pandemic. Governments should put in place universal testing, contact tracing, and isolation of those infected. Citizens should initially stay at home, wear masks when out on essential errands, handwash frequently and disinfect hands and surfaces. The sooner this happens, the sooner these restrictions can be slowly lifted in phases.
Many countries have accomplished this and have been able to phase in lifting restrictions. We, as U.S. citizens (or at least most of us), have done our part of this process. Unfortunately, our federal government failed and continues to fail in doing its part to protect us. Many governors have done what they can without federal funds or any consistency, but having each state cobbling together a plan isn’t going to stop the spread from state to state. We cannot continue to stay at home because of this failure in leadership from the Trump administration, and it’s become clear that we’re expected to get back to normalcy without a plan. So, what’s next?
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima