To the editor — I have known Bronson Faul for over a decade, and he cares about our community safety. Faul is the best candidate for Superior Court judge and represents the values of our Valley. He is a former prosecutor and current judge hearing criminal cases.
More important is that he opposes the current pretrial catch-and-release system, which releases serious offenders back into the community with no supervision. The offenders include violent offenses, sex offenses, career criminals, and way too many domestic violence perpetrators. This program has gone unchecked and places every one of us in harm’s way.
Vote for Bronson Faul and the safety of all of our Yakima Valley residents.
DON HOLDEN
Yakima