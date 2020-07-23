To the editor — I have known Bronson Faul for over 14 years and have worked in the legal field for over 30 years. Bronson Faul is the best candidate for Superior Court judge Position 2 because of his experience. He was a front-line prosecutor for both Yakima County and the city of Yakima prosecuting criminal defendants. He also handles asset forfeitures, which are designed to disrupt criminal organizations, and civil matters for the city of Yakima.
In addition to his experience as a senior assistant attorney, he also presides over the Selah Municipal Court as its judge since 2014. I believe the combination of criminal, civil and administrative law coupled with his judicial experience is exactly what Yakima County needs.
Please join me in voting for Bronson Faul for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
COREENA SISNEROS HOLDEN
Yakima