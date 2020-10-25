To the editor — Last spring farmworkers stood in solidarity in a lawful, peaceful demonstration for workplace safety. The citizenry offered their support in the form of -- silence. Your article (YHR, Oct. 1) reported the result. So far, the Hispanic population has contracted COVID-19 at the rate of 359 positive cases per 100,000 tests. For whites, 78.
In that article, Kenia Peregrino referenced growers handing out a single disposable mask, threatening retaliation over document status, and not being "transparent" when disclosing illness rates. Desperate workers, lacking any safety net, were faced with choosing work and risking health or joblessness.
It conjures America's Peculiar Institution that once flourished until Mr. Lincoln ordered Gen. Sherman to frog march the entire diabolical agricultural economic enterprise, including Tara, back home to their boiling blood river in Section 1 of Dante's Seventh Circle.
The agricultural community, politicians and clergy have responded to these dehumanizing worker conditions with brows furrowed, hands wrung, and overwrought wobbles toward the fainting (feinting?) couch. Hey! There's Scarlett! "After all, tomorrow is another day."
Busily caging children, while extinguishing the lights of a former City On A Hill, our current motto is "We hand folks over to God's mercy, and show none ourselves."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley