To the editor — One victim of the pandemic and Yakima’s dismal performance in wearing of face masks and social distancing is our Sunday Downtown Farmers Market. Attendance by vendors and shoppers seems sorely impaired in relation to previous years.
Shopping in the open air with shops separated by the width of Third Street is safer than a grocery store. Facial masks and social distancing are enforced.
Please, Yakima, support this special venue that promotes our community and our deserving farmer merchants. The produce is literally fresh from the farm.
RICHARD D. TWISS
Yakima