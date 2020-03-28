To the editor — On a recent national newscast, I saw the political cartoon where restaurant workers were proclaimed to be heroes joining the list of Marvel superheroes, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and others.
I asked myself why not add farm workers, the invisible labor force? Right now, they are considered essential workers and allowed to work in the fields preparing for upcoming harvest work. Nothing much has been mentioned about the agricultural future in times of coronavirus. The only thing I know is that Mexico was not going to allow H2A workers to come the U.S. this year.
In the meantime, farm workers seem to have been left out of the coronavirus information, discussions, preparations and consequences, considering that coronavirus gets 24-hour media coverage.
Locally, farm laborers rely on El Sol de Yakima (a Herald-Republic publication and Radio KDNA for local Spanish news. Local groups need to include them in their advocacy work. Why equal attention must be given the farm working community: They are the most populous workforce, many are undocumented speaking only Spanish, and because they too are our brothers and sisters, hard workers and indeed essential and heroic.
RICARDO R. GARCIA
Wapato