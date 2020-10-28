To the editor — Agriculture is extraordinarily valuable to Yakima County, being ranked No. 9 in the nation by farm gate sales and leading the nation in the production of apples, cherries, hops and mint. A plethora of other commodities are also produced in the county, including dairy, grapes, berries, row crops, wheat, cattle and sheep, making Yakima County one of the most diversified farming and ranching areas in America.
The Washington Farm Bureau is the largest agricultural organization in the state and has a grassroots membership structure meaning “one farmer, one vote” as opposed to “one dollar, one vote.” The WFB Political Action Committee makes considered election endorsements from statewide elections on down to a local level.
This year some of the standout endorsements are: Governor, Loren Culp, a police chief with private sector experience in the construction industry. Congress, Dan Newhouse, who is a farmer and not a lawyer. Yakima County commissioner, Position 1, Vicki Baker, who sets the standard for hard work in a political office that demands it. Yakima County Superior Court judge, Dept. 2, Bronson Faul, a law-and-order conservative. Voters may consider going to the Washington Farm Bureau website for further election endorsements of other offices.
FRANK LYALL
Grandview