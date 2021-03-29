To the editor — A stable, reliable workforce is critical to the livelihoods of apple, pear and cherry growers in Yakima County and throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Thanks to the leadership of U.S. Rep. Newhouse, the House of Representatives took a critical step forward in addressing growers’ workforce challenges by passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act last week. This bill improves the agricultural guest worker program and provides a pathway to legal status for the undocumented members of the agricultural workforce.
Absent reform to agricultural workforce policies, we will continue to see a growing number of multi-generation, family-owned farms go out of business. On behalf of Washington state tree fruit growers, we thank Congressman Newhouse for his leadership and support for farmers, farmworkers, and their communities. We look forward to working with him and our senators to improve this legislation in the Senate.
JON DeVANEY
President, Washington State Tree Fruit Association
MARK POWERS
President, Northwest Horticultural Council