To the editor — After listening to the experts’ common sense, it leads me to the following logical truth/facts/reality regarding the coronavirus.
To slow down people getting infected, there should have been a stay-at-home containment nationwide until the number of people getting the virus continued to drop for 14 days to even consider letting businesses restart the economy, then only at baby steps.
Currently everyone should be getting tested twice, no exceptions, since the first testing could be a false negative or a false positive.
When in public, everyone should wear masks and keep 6 feet of social distancing until there’s immunity or a vaccine for the coronavirus, regardless of how long it takes for immunity or a vaccine to be discovered.
The current encounter with the coronavirus is a drop in a bucket if these guidelines are not complied with until there’s immunity or a vaccine discovered. If society gets back to normal as what we knew it, any time soon as some of the citizens, representatives, senators, and governors would like to happen, the next encounter will be much worse, guaranteed.
The next encounter, if we don’t continue social distancing wearing masks and gloves until there’s a vaccine, it could possibly entail 50 to 75% of the population being infected with the coronavirus and possibly 25 to 50% of those people dying, if not more. If this many people end up dying, who’s going to have the knowledge to fill all of the jobs made vacant by all of the deaths?
After the next encounter with the coronavirus, if there isn’t, at least, a nationwide if not a worldwide stay-at-home order, it will show how stupid and ignorant we as a nation, if not the world, really are because we didn’t learn a damn thing the first encounter.
Even though the antiviral medication remdesivir speeds up the recovery time from 15 to 11 days, it still is not a vaccine, and until there’s a vaccine not just the United States but the entire world isn’t safe.
For the demonstrators who keep complaining and arguing that the economic toll cancels out any health benefits, here’s something needing consideration: School and life teach us that we elect our government whether it's city, county, state, or federal to do the work of the people, which entails the most important work of all, our safety.
If the demonstrations continue with no regards to safety of everyone, our government could call in the National Guard and put the state(s) and/or nation under martial law. Then you’ll really have something to complain about, which also could cause more unnecessary deaths. And there have already been concerns whether martial law was going to be put in place, just saying!
MIKE HUNNEL
Yakima