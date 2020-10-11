To the editor — Doug Bettarel, popularly known as Betterall, and the folks who were in attendance at the Fall Classic racing event had a perfect right to be there. It's called right of assembly.
Need a review? First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
That, my friends, is the law of the land. In an emergency, apparently, this law of the land can be circumvented for a period of times, but not ad-infinitum. Some politicians will attempt to do just that. The Fall Classic race and the peaceful assembly was not illegal.
ED DAY
Yakima