To the editor — My father, Adolph Grams, passed away recently at Cottage in the Meadow. Our family would like to express heartfelt appreciation for the caring professionalism shown by all the staff. The social workers, the medical care providers, the volunteer receptionists, the chaplain and the cook all went above and beyond mere necessities to provide my father loving support as well as nursing care during his last two months.
I'm also giving a shout-out of thanks to the Veterans Administration. Nurse Holloway and her team at the VA outpatient clinic gave Dad the best of care. And it wasn't just the VA here in Yakima. In the past 12 years, he has also received wonderful medical care at the Seattle VA hospital, Walla Walla VA hospital, Lakewood VA Clinic, and Madigan Army Medical Center. Maybe not everyone has had positive experiences with the VA, but our dad did, and our family would like to say "Thanks so much."
CINDY TUTSCH
Yakima