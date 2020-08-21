Family is grateful for kindness during this difficult time
To the editor — My family recently lost my wonderful sister and precious mother. They passed away within four days of each other. As a family we were greatly impressed by the care of Good Samaritan Rest Home.
A special thanks to the staff who helped us through this difficult time, especially Erica, Amanda, Gracie, Diana, Juanita and a host of CNA aides. They helped make two wonderful people feel as special as they were.
We also have an abundance of love for the people at Brookside and Shaw and Sons. They were so kind and guided us in this process of placement and burial. A special thanks to Gary who helped us each step of the way.
People die every day, but when it is your sister and mother the care and love made such a difference. With COVID-19 and the restrictions in place, Good Samaritan, Brookside and Shaw and Sons were as accommodating as possible. Thanks to the people of Yakima.
DOROTHY JOELLEN DECKER
Yakima