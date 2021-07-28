To the editor — We ask you to consider the success of St. Joseph and La Salle, and many other private schools. Some of which did not use masks in the classroom.
We didn’t have any super-spread events of COVID. Public schools should have been open, too! Please allow us to have the freedom as promised in America.
Families with delicate health have received the vaccine and are safe. As a parent of three children, I am very concerned with the possible continuation of forced masking K-12 students in the classroom. Students do not use masks properly, often place dirty masks back on face and inhale bacteria filth. Mouth/tooth and skin conditions also began to surface due to continued mask use, what’s next?
Please realize that at this point these mandatory mask requirements cause more potential heath/mental problems. While we support hand hygiene practices, temperature checks and desks three feet apart, we believe it is within the rights of individual families to choose whether or not their children should wear masks. Over 70% of Washington people have had vaccination. At-risk people are protected! It is now time to consider the FUTURE! NO More UNNECESSARY Masks!
LISA CASTILLO
Yakima