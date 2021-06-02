To the editor — The COVID pandemic isn’t over. 600,000 Americans dead, families left bereft. 33.MILLION infected, many with long term impacts – not being able to focus or breathe. That’s just U.S.A. – the whole world is going through this.
So, what are we individuals going to do? Just let people get sick, let people die? What are you personally going to do? It’s not hard. Wear a mask. Don’t hang out inside areas with lots of people. Get vaccinated.
But there is a large group who refuse. Why? Because of made-up stupid stuff. Vaccinations change your DNA? Like the Hulk? Not real. Don’t trust government and scientists. You can’t tell me what to do.
Who did that? Trump and his friends at FOX. Just shoot up bleach or stick a bright light up your butt. Your opinions don’t match the real world. Face that.
We as citizens have a duty to protect the country, all our people. Either help stop the virus or go off somewhere, die and don’t infect innocents. We either end this pandemic by doing all we can, or we keep it going forever. You want opening, but then shutting down again and again? This is more serious than you.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah