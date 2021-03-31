To the editor — Masks for sports shouldn't have to be a necessity. Every athlete can say they are thankful they got to start sports back up. It was hard missing a season from COVID-19 and then not being able to start the seasons on normal timing. We didn't even get our full season.
Finding out we had to wear masks for practice wasn't the best thing to hear. When finding out we have to wear them at games? That was upsetting, especially when it's an outside sport.
The thing that was more irritating is the phase we were in deciding if we had to wear masks or not. Fall sports just ended, and we had to wear masks for practices and games. For games people even had to have tickets to get in. For fall sports we were in Phase 2. Just a week after fall sports ended, our Phase 2 changed into a 3. In Phase 3 you don't have to wear masks for games or practices. I find it irritating how fall sports had to wear masks and how spring sports don't when they are doing the same thing fall sports just did.
JORGA BARBEE
Yakima