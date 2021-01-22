To the editor — I want to thank the Dec. 5 letter-writer for his comments about the declaration by the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, José Gomez. Are these bishops taking their cue from Pope Francis? The letter-writer had a reminder: “State rules the political; faith rules the moral.” So a simple explanation of separation of church and state would be: Do not interfere in each other’s business.
I will vote for who I decide is the best candidate for our democracy overall. That is my right and my duty as a U.S. citizen. I will decide – each of us needs to decide. No organization, regardless of the agenda that it is promoting, has the right to try to influence my vote. Shaming, denouncing or condemning should not be tactics used to try to force me to vote a certain way.
If any member of the clergy would have directly told me that I “must” vote for Donald Trump, I would have been morally compromised. The “grave sin” according to my moral compass would have been to vote for Donald Trump.
Congratulations, President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.
ROBERT HEILMAN
Yakima