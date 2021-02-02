To the editor — For over 30 years I have subscribed to the Yakima Herald-Republic. Through the ups and downs of the newspaper industry, I have stayed on with the Herald even though, like most of the other newspapers in the country, your owners and editorials have a bias against the conservative voice. Time was when the Herald did have the other side’s voice by periodically including conservative editorials. You rarely do that anymore.
I remember when Costco pulled Dinesh D’Souza’s book, "America: Imagine a World Without Her," the uproar created by their conservative customer base, was so overwhelming, they put his book back in their stores. The question I asked at the time was why would Costco alienate 50% of its customer base in order to maintain a bias against conservatives? Profit is profit no matter what your customer’s political beliefs might be. Profit won out.
Reporting the news fairly in America is dead, and that includes the Yakima Herald. I wish you would give me a reason to feel good about renewing my subscription every three months.
MALCOLM ARNETT
Yakima