To the editor — I have read with interest recent letters to the editor about news bias. One writer thinks Fox News is the most reliable and another favors CNN.
Because I agree that both vehicles promote a point of view, I recommend watching PBS Newshour at 6 p.m. instead. The program makes a valiant effort to present unbiased news, and any editorializing is clearly introduced as opinion. (Friday nights liberal Mark Shields and conservative David Brooks reflect on the week's news.) Our current political polarization will continue unless we seek out reasonable, fair-minded news sources.
RHODA BARBER
Ellensburg