To the editor — On June 9, I had to run some necessary errands. Following my usual ritual, I had my mask, rubber gloves and hand sanitizer. Upon entering the local store, I was shocked to see I was the only person wearing a mask. I was surprised knowing we are surging with COVID-19 cases. Not to mention there is a county Health District directive urging masks in public. An oxymoron, but a directive none the less. I quickly took care of my business and headed home to get on with my day's work.
Being perplexed by my observations, I read the daily COVID-19 numbers in the paper and got to thinking about those numbers. I did a little easy math. The population of Yakima County is about 250,000 people and nearly 5,000 of the citizens are confirmed to have COVID-19. That translates to 2% of the county infected with COVID-19. Simply put, 1 out 50 people are or were infected. This doesn’t include all of the undiagnosed cases in the county.
I can only conclude if we don’t wear our protective gear and follow Phase 1 guidelines, we all have a high probability of contracting, spreading and contributing to further needless deaths in our county and elsewhere. There you have it, the facts without the politics.
Whoever is ready to move on to Phase 2, you know what we all need to do. “Let's git 'er done!“
MARK KOFFLER
Toppenish