To the editor — “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." -- Abraham Lincoln.
“No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask any man's permission when we ask him to obey it.” -- Theodore Roosevelt.
“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” -- John F. Kennedy.
“Take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly, and try another. But by all means, try something.” -- Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.” -- Dwight D. Eisenhower.
"I don’t take responsibility at all." -- Donald J. Trump.
"Always let your conscience be your guide." -- spoken by the Blue Fairy to Pinocchio.
It's time to face reality and act in good conscience.
BRUCE PATTERSON
Yakima