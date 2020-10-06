To the editor — Let’s take a look at the COVID-19 numbers as of Sept. 29. Yakima County figures show there have been 11,405 COVID cases with 258 deaths. Cases divided into deaths equals 2.26% death rate. Using the county’s population of 253,000 divided into the same 258 deaths, you have one-tenth of a percent. Yakima is still in modified lockdown?
Now, according to worldmeters.info there have been 7,370,496 COVID in the U.S. with 210,037 deaths. Applying the same mathematical technique used previously, that translates into a 2.8% death rate for all of the U.S. Using the same 7,370,496 cases divided into the 4,625,684 recovered cases, there is a recovery rate of 65%. Further, Worldmeters has calculated that this approximates a death rate of 63 individuals per 100,000.
According to the CDC, an average of 7,755 people die in this country every day, or 323 deaths per hour. This amounts to 2,800,000 deaths each year from all causes. Out of a population of 330,000,000, about 9 tenths of a percent die every year. Since the lock-down began nearly 180 days ago, 1,395,900 people have died, not counting COVID-19 deaths.
DONALD PARMENTIER
Yakima