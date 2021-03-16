To the editor — Many thanks to Donald Meyers for his March 8 "It Happened Here" column about Elizabeth Prior, the first dean of Yakima Valley College. Though she died over 70 years ago, members of her family still live in the Yakima area, including me, a great nephew, and Richard Prior, another great nephew.
Aunt Beth never married, never had children; the college and its students were her life and her legacy. She promoted college education for women at a time when it was unusual and intercollegiate athletics at a time when it was uncommon. Along with a few others, she kept the college afloat at a time when it was in danger of closing.
She would be pleased to see what the college has become, and grateful to be remembered for her contributions to it. Most of all, to quote from the plaque on the wall of Prior Hall, she would invite us all to "come and join in her work."
CORWIN PRIOR KING
Ellensburg