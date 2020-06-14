To the editor — There will always be evil in the world. It starts with each of our hearts. Do we lie, cheat, steal, hate? Do we accept the unacceptable, like the officers involved with the killing of George Floyd? It starts on a local level. The policeman that killed George Floyd had prior complaints on his behavior and should have been punished and fired the first time.
So many people I talk to say, "Oh, I can’t watch the news." But they have plenty of hateful and uninformed remarks to make. We need to get both sides of the news. Don’t waste energy hating. What is it we want for our children, capitalism or socialism, period! Look up socialism. I don’t think you would like to live that way. Government could tell you what to think, how to feel, like stay in your house, don’t ask any questions. Don’t go back to work till I tell you to. Governors cannot make laws. Question everything, be reasonable; common sense and honesty go a long way.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima