To the editor — "Advocates urge Inslee to extend eviction ban."
Homelessness is the worst I have ever seen in Yakima. The housing shortage is the worst I have ever seen in Yakima. I believe it is a direct result of government leaders listening to "advocates" who don't understand reality.
How can anyone conclude that forcing Landlords to continue to provide housing free of charge is a viable solution? Over 1,000 landlords left the business in the last year. Do we just continue this insane plan until there are no landlords? How would that cure the homeless problem?
Landlords are the only bridge between home ownership and homelessness. Perhaps it would be wiser to implement programs that would increase the number of housing units for rent.
I am grateful to play a part in providing housing for people who can't purchase a home of their own. They have become my friends and I am excited when they leave to become owners of their own homes.
The moratorium on evictions has increased homelessness and reduced the number of housing units available for rent. Our government's disaster solution has simply worsened the disaster.
RICK GLENN
Yakima