To the editor — I would like to nominate Dr. Teresa Everson for the “Fauci Award” (look it up). This award highlights the dangers that arise when politics interfere with public health in the public arena. Dr. Everson has served as health officer for the Yakima Health District for the past 2½ years but is stepping down. Her work during the COVID-19 pandemic helped to save us from ourselves a few months ago by bravely putting forward the case of public health in face of significant intransigence, ignorance, apathy and frank opposition.
As far as I know, Everson and her family have not been threatened, fired or sidelined as have previous nominees for the Fauci Award. However, the specter of harassment was nonetheless present knowing what many of her colleagues across the nation have unfortunately experienced. Her work along with that of other public health experts was central to our slowing the rise of COVID-19 infections in Yakima in June.
Hopefully those lessons have not been forgotten. We can do it again, and there is no better way to thank her for her service. Thank you, Dr. Everson and the Yakima Health District.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima