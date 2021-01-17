To the editor — While we look to the Biden administration to wipe clean the contention of these past few years, I'm not so sure that it can.
Even something as simple as a flag, the symbol of American freedom that once stood proud, now haunts with an entirely different meaning. "Uh-oh, Mom, look, he's got a flag."
This political landscape, fringe or not, is shaping our children's perceptions of America every single day. And when the behavior of adults appears more chaotic than the playground, you really have to wonder. "We should move to the U.K., mom. It's better there."
The question isn't what do we tell our kids about this moment. It's what are they telling us?
LISA HARMON
Yakima