To the editor — Something happy seemed a good idea for my letter this time. I decided to write about looking for a puppy. However, I found that all the little breeds I liked had Chinese names. Not for me.
At a local mall I saw a man with two Great Danes. Big! He said they loved attention. They bracketed me as I reached to pet them and bounced me around between them. They were very friendly and nice. I asked the man their names. When he told me, I was surprised at his answer and queried why he had chosen those appellations. They were named after a CNN newscaster and a prominent politician. He said the names were appropriate because of the huge piles of it the dogs left in his backyard.
That caused me pause for thought. I didn't want to have to use a backhoe to clean up a dog's messes. Hmmm. That took me back to what I wanted to avoid here: politics.
There is still no puppy in my life, but my backyard is pile-free. There is some happiness in that fact.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima