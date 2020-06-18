To the editor — A familiar adage is that "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." In the case of coronavirus, that few ounces more of prevention could have spared tens of thousands of lives and trillions of dollars in cure in the U.S. alone. Locally we have seen how lifting or not lifting a finger to raise a mask in order to protect self, family, and the community has left us behind the rest of the state and as well poorer because of the loss of lives and livelihoods.
Preparations needs to be put in place for the next one as it is inevitable, especially if we do not address climate change as well. They are part and parcel. Please contact your congressmen to ask them to address these issues and reach across the aisle.
I am truly thankful to essential workers who have done such a great job keeping us safe and life moving along at no small risk. The best way we can thank them is by wearing masks and social distancing. Treating them as essential through adequate pay and health care, I suspect, would be appreciated as well.
Let's be safe out there.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima