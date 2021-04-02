To the editor — “Equity” by mandate is ethically delicate. Entities of any ethnicity, culture, color or label primarily intending race to determine outcomes are racist. The only fair social guarantee is equal opportunity. Fair (not necessarily uniform) outcomes result from individuals’ discipline, education, talent and effort.
Strength through unity embraces everyone. Systemic racism condemns everyone. Worldwide, arguably, Asian Americans are the most successful. Typically, the world’s best are racially mixed: Tiger Woods (Asian/Black); Barack Obama (Anglo/Kenyan); Muhammad Ali (Irish/Black).
Successful people employ self-discipline, home and family stability, high expectations from/for quality work while embracing individuality. They also learn nonthreatening respect. Others teach their children authority as a threat. The choice distinguishing respect versus fearful victimhood is bigoted. Like all forms of hate, bigotry hurts the bigots most.
Inaccurately surmise universal “equality.” In basketball, tall tigers persistently defeat short kittens, even with equivalent opportunity encompassing facilities, infrastructure, coaching and scheduling. Natural selection does not make junk; everyone has value, both tigers and kittens.
Crime data establishes: Overwhelmingly, crimes are committed by your neighbors (and occasionally family), not by racist predators. After equal opportunity (emphasizing respect), let’s all actively promote productive individual effort. Racism cannot heal racism.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish