To the editor — We hear too much about discrimination. The problem with discrimination is that those who gained control of the means by which to bring about anti-discrimination were so small-minded and ignorant of what discrimination actually is that they came up with reverse discrimination and masked it as equal opportunity.
If any organization honestly favored equal opportunity, a logical path could be taken. First, that organization would assign one responsible person the task of gathering all applications, assigning a number or letter to each, and deleting any reference to the applicant's ethnicity, age, gender, religion or other data that did not pertain specifically to their qualifications to accomplish the requirements of that position.
Next, the organization would find three intelligent people devoid of agenda. All applications would be forwarded to them so that the most qualified applicant, designated only by a number or letter, could be chosen. With this information, the original party would then identify the applicant.
This would enable America to pull its feet out of the muck and mire of ACLU obfuscation. Equal opportunity could truthfully be served, and the organization would be assured of the most qualified applicant and not the one who cried "Discrimination!" the loudest.
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima