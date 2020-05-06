To the editor — It just ain’t right! Them people a-tellin' us that we gotta do sumthin'! Why they tryin' ta regulate us?
OK, so maybe seat belts do save a few lives, but this is America! Child safety seats: Probably fake news; not many of our young-uns really get hurt in car accidents. Right? Helmets for children riding bikes and motorcyclists? The health care industry seems not to be immune from this financial decline due to the dreaded virus; maybe a little better cash flow for medical specialists and local hospital systems to treat brain damage might really jump-charge the economy. Right?
Let’s remove those requirements and get things back to normal. This is America where we can “live free or die.” Now that I think about it, this might be another of those “deep state” conspiracy theories. Right?
Enough with the rules! Now they are trying to tell us that we need to wear masks in public places. For what, to protect a bunch of old geezers who won’t be around much longer anyway?
(Now my disclaimer: “I was being sarcastic.” That statement seems to work for other people who make ridiculous public announcements.)
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima