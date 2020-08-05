200730-yh-scene-citywalk-3.jpg
Buy Now

The Mount Adams peak is seen in the distance on the right during a morning stroll for Yakima Herald-Republic sports writer Scott Spruill Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I just finished reading a lovely article in the Yakima Herald. It was written by Scott Spruill, a YHR sportswriter. It was very informative and put a smile on my face. It was a breath of fresh air to enjoy a local story about our own town and a history lesson to boot.

In this day of COVID and politics, it is often times an overload of information. I thoroughly enjoyed his journey and the information he presented. I learned things about our streets that I would have never known, and I have lived here my whole life. What a joy to read.

Thank you so much, Scott, for sharing your journeys with us.

SHERRIE BECHARD

Yakima