To the editor — I just finished reading a lovely article in the Yakima Herald. It was written by Scott Spruill, a YHR sportswriter. It was very informative and put a smile on my face. It was a breath of fresh air to enjoy a local story about our own town and a history lesson to boot.
In this day of COVID and politics, it is often times an overload of information. I thoroughly enjoyed his journey and the information he presented. I learned things about our streets that I would have never known, and I have lived here my whole life. What a joy to read.
Thank you so much, Scott, for sharing your journeys with us.
SHERRIE BECHARD
Yakima