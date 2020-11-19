To the editor — Congratulation to all the merchants who organized the “Enjoy Life Yakima” campaign, and the media outlets that aired/published it. You must be thrilled that now you get to shut down your businesses again.
Your irresponsible campaign encouraging the public to take COVID safeguards with a grain of salt contributed to hundreds more deaths and illnesses, and only lengthened the time until we can get our economy back on track.
I hope you’re happy with yourselves. Funny, isn’t it, that only one of your group (owner of Parry Jewelers) had the guts to identify him/herself.
JOHN STRONG
Yakima