To the editor — OK, I’ll wear a mask when shopping for groceries if Yakima will do something about street racing. I think it’s only fair: if we are going to insist that people wear masks to mitigate COVID-19, it makes sense that we enforce traffic laws on the weekend for peace and safety.
“Equal protection under the law” should govern our community, not squashing oldsters at Living Care with regulation while opening up racing lanes on North 40th Avenue after dark for young adults. If we want to encourage respect for law enforcement, we will pay more attention to law enforcement.
And while we’re at it, let’s remember that privileging one sector of the community over another opens a doorway others may want to pass through. “Equal access under the law” will be claimed (and litigated) with strong merit. Freedom is most workable when exercised with restraint. The restraint we are talking about is self-restraint, a high regard for the common good. Mean streets is what we get when sovereign personal expression becomes a cynical, bellicose, roaring intimidator. Do we want that outcome? “Where are the grownups?” ("Lord of the Flies").
GARY STARKEY
Yakima