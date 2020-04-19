To the editor — I have read the Yakima daily newspaper(s) for nearly 70 years and feel that your publication is an important part of our community. And, as a former newspaper publisher, I have a special interest in your continuing as a daily part of the lives of Yakima area residents.
That is why I want to caution your editorial board to not follow the lead of your parent company, The Seattle Times, in endorsing Joe Biden for president as they did in last Sunday's lead editorial and lauding Bernie Sanders after having endorsed him for president in 2016. This is not Seattle, and your readers are not the same profile as readers of The Seattle Times. Your circulation could suffer greatly with a Biden endorsement and you may have to choose to become a less-than-daily part of our lives in order to survive. To quote from The Seattle Times editorial: "Trump is too dangerous to remain in office” and "Biden will be a formidably qualified candidate to restore honor, accountability and leadership to the nation's highest office." Statements like these could anger your local reader base and result in dire consequences for your circulation.
Endorse whomever your editorial board chooses, but be aware of who your readers are in Yakima as you do so. I will still read your paper every day, but there could be many who would not do so.
GARY L. JACKSON
Yakima