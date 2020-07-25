To the editor — Two years ago, I was sad to see Norm Johnson retire from his House seat in the 14th District. I had worked closely with him and he was instrumental in helping successfully pass legislation that helps detect vision problems impacting children. Johnson is a mentor and friend and was a great legislator.
So, I was apprehensive to see who would take his place. I couldn’t have been more pleased with Rep. Chris Corry, who now holds his seat. Corry has all of the qualities you would want in a statesman. He is passionate about protecting small businesses, individual liberty, and doing the things to help restore a robust, thriving economy. Personally, he has taken a lot of time in getting to know me and helping with issues affecting my optometry practice. While in Olympia, I’ve seen him work closely with other legislators to make things happen. I have also gotten to know him personally and admire the great work that he and his wife do in raising foster children and providing for the most vulnerable of our community.
It is my pleasure to endorse Chris Corry as the state House representative of the 14th District.
BENJAMIN WINTERS
Yakima