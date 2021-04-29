To the editor — The beauty of spring is here, and positive steps are being taken for the betterment of our valley, our state, our country and the world. At every level we have people in and out of the government working and participating in improving the quality of life for us all. The world is looking to the United States to provide the leadership needed to reverse the peril of climate change. I am impressed with the myriad of concerns Biden; his cabinet and other government officials are addressing.
We are grateful for the COVID-19 stimulus bill as a good first step. The infrastructure bill has the potential to change our very way of life for the better in hundreds of ways. Other bills that deal with gun violence, voting rights and long overdue statehood for Washington, D.C., are now being considered.
What is best for our country and its people is the driving force behind these bills. The only impediment to passage and enacting these vital bills is legislators who don’t care about the welfare of those of us who live in America. Three fourths of country support these bills and is hoping that their legislators listen to them and move us in the right direction.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima