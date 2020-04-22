To the editor — I want to thank an unknown person for an act of kindness. I was shopping at Safeway in Toppenish, and my purse was hanging on my walker. I got my billfold out of the purse to look for something, and then dropped it back in my purse.
About five minutes later, the loudspeaker came on and announced "Elizabeth Mann, if you are in the store, please come to Customer Service." I went there, and they had my billfold! It seems I didn't put it completely into my purse and it fell on the floor. Some kind person noticed it and turned it in.
I am so grateful to that wonderful person. I am 79 years old, and in the midst of this time of worry and uncertainty the last thing I needed was to have to replace my credit cards, debit card, driver's license etc.
I hope that thoughtful person will read this and accept my gratitude.
ELIZABETH MANN
Toppenish