To the editor — I would that opine systemic racism is soft bigotry of low expectations coupled with residual Great Society (Jim Crow-like) minority dependency involving groupthink that younger folk don’t own and older folk can’t see. Systemic racial malignancy prevailed as groupthink overrode results. For example: CNN regularly presenting DNC spin as truth.
Trump’s allies (Carson and Scott) are empowering a fix including criminal justice reform and opportunity zones. Oddly, the resistance and Democrats are, wittingly or otherwise, handicapping minorities.
Per Biden, “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black!”
Evidence? Laws define inferiors (pedestrians) protected from superiors (vehicles). When you are defended by “protective” laws, you are designated “inferior.” The master/slave national legacy is so ingrained that good people unwittingly recommend systemic racist outcomes. Soft bigotry exists by muting tough love-learned, self-reliant solutions.
Compare capacity to govern, notably COVID-19: Defense Production Act invoked (78 times); unparalleled scientific and medical research for vaccines/therapies; establishing the standard for the fastest, most thorough pandemic response. Alternative: Portland-like insurgency.
Love, empathy, trust and caring are abundantly evidenced by empowerment. Generally, conservatives empower individuals; socialists enlarge government. Masters in government serve themselves first. Collectively, when we empower everyone, we make America a more perfect union.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish