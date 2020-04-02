To the editor — We have all heard about the local deaths from the coronavirus in the past few weeks here in Washington state, plus the regulations on funerals and funeral services. Not much is mentioned on what family members are doing after the death.
Sometimes family members clean out a person’s home or residence after a death and then donate to Goodwill or other second-hand-stores. According to news articles, the virus can survive on belongings way afterward. If a person did pass away from the coronavirus, there should be monitoring of those belongings: clothing and household goods should be discarded instead of donated to second-hand-stores statewide or nationwide to prevent further spread. This probably would not affect every single item in a household, but better safe than sorry. Employees and shoppers should be cautious.
REGINA BROWN
Toppenish