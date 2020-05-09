To the editor — The Supreme Court is deciding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The lawsuit by the Trump administration and several states to end Obamacare alleges health care doesn't involve interstate commerce, rendering Obamacare unconstitutional.
Other states argue persons who can't afford or refuse to purchase health insurance still expect health care when falling ill. A burden driving the deterioration of sickness and death rates while costs have skyrocketed. Across every state Obamacare, like Medicare, is important for getting everyone insured and controlling costs.
Millions could lose their health care. Eliminating federal responsibility can be even more costly. The president's COVID-19 response emphasized it's the states' responsibility, not the federal government, to provide care, find ventilators, personal protection and testing equipment. Forcing states to bid against each other raised supply costs significantly.
Dismissing federal pandemic staff left our nation with no early guidance or action stopping the COVID-19 pandemic — discovering who is infected, tracing contacts and isolation. Previously this stopped the SARS and Ebola pandemics cold.
Early on, the president thought clamping down on Chinese entry into the West Coast would do it, underestimating other coast vulnerabilities. The virus entered the United States, spreading across state lines before we could react.
DON HINMAN
Yakima